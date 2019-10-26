Train Derails, Street Closed in Mancelona

Crews are working to clear the scene of a train derailment in Antrim county.

It happened around 11:17 Saturday morning at Lake Str. and US-131 in Mancelona Township.

Investigators say a great lakes railroad train was going north to the Elmira and Petoskey areas when multiple cars left the tracks.

The trains subsequently spilled some of its cargo, but officials say it was only loaded with plastics and cement, nothing hazardous.

At this time, railroad employees are not sure what happened, but they are investigating the incident.

Cleanup is already underway, however, it is expected to take days to complete and lake street remains closed.