- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Train Crashes into Road Grader in Osceola Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 25, 2019
35 Views
0

A developing story out of Osceola County…

Where we’ve received reports of a train crashing into a road grader later Monday morning.

An update from the sheriff’s office, is in the works but for now details remain limited.

We have confirmation of the crash, and scattered reports of a location near 17 Mile Road and Ashland Dr.

Again, apparently between a train and a road grader.

We’ll be sure to update you as we learn more

Post Views: 35



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Train Crashes into Road Grader in Osceola Co.
Share No Comment