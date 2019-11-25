Train Crashes into Road Grader in Osceola Co.

A developing story out of Osceola County…

Where we’ve received reports of a train crashing into a road grader later Monday morning.

An update from the sheriff’s office, is in the works but for now details remain limited.

We have confirmation of the crash, and scattered reports of a location near 17 Mile Road and Ashland Dr.

Again, apparently between a train and a road grader.

We’ll be sure to update you as we learn more