Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust in Clare County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 22, 2021
A man is behind bars after a traffic stop ended in a meth bust. 

Police tell us Thursday they pulled the suspect over in Garfield Township. 

During the stop, the driver gave officers false information and further investigation showed the man had multiple outstanding warrants. 

The suspect also had a suspended license. 

While searching the man’s vehicle police found meth. 

The suspect is currently in Clare County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned

