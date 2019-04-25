- Advertisement -
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Delivery Case in Emmet County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On April 25, 2019
A traffic stop in Emmet County leads to a drug delivery case.

This case started in December of last year when state Police pulled over a car for a vehicle plate violation.

Troopers found the driver, 58 year-old James Dvorak of Pellston, in possession of suspected suboxone.

He also didn’t have a valid drivers license.

After further investigation, detectives found that Dvorak has been delivering drugs.

Police placed him under arrest under drug and delivery charges.

Dvorak was arraigned this afternoon.

