Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Delivery Case in Emmet County
Posted On April 25, 2019
A traffic stop in Emmet County leads to a drug delivery case.
This case started in December of last year when state Police pulled over a car for a vehicle plate violation.
Troopers found the driver, 58 year-old James Dvorak of Pellston, in possession of suspected suboxone.
He also didn’t have a valid drivers license.
After further investigation, detectives found that Dvorak has been delivering drugs.
Police placed him under arrest under drug and delivery charges.
Dvorak was arraigned this afternoon.