Traffic Stop Leads Manistee Police to Finding Over 20 Grams of Fentanyl

A traffic stop for a burned-out headlight led to Manistee Authorities finding over 23 grams Of fentanyl and almost 4 grams of meth.

Authorities say they pulled over A 25-year-old Bear Lake man for a burned-out headlight, when they discovered he had just purchased drugs from a parking lot of a local hotel.

Police later found that passenger in the car a 17-year-old man from Burton was in possession of suboxone, that he did not have a prescription for.

After further investigation authorities found baggies of discolored powdery substances on the dashboard, which after tested turned out to be fentanyl, weighing in at 23.2 grams, and 3.9 grams of meth in pressed pill form.

Both men were arrested and charges are still pending.