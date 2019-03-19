The state’s traffic safety community will learn what is being done to limit distracted driving accidents and how the legalization of recreational marijuana will impact drivers as part of the two-day 2019 Michigan Traffic Safety Summit.

Steve Kiefer, founder of The Kiefer Foundation, will discuss how 10 people die nationwide every day from distracted driving and share efforts that are being made to reduce traffic fatalities caused by cell phone use.

Lynn Riemer, president of ACT on Drugs, will explain how marijuana impacts the ability to drive as well as the challenges law enforcement officers face when trying to detect marijuana impairment.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the summit which takes place at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.