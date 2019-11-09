Tower Man Charged Following Investigation Into Meth Lab

A Tower man is behind bars following an investigation into drug production in Cheboygan County.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement recently began investigating 27-year-old Sean Terry McGrath.

That came after detectives received information of a meth lab in Tower during a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle was related to the meth lab and the drug was found inside.

The two people inside were arrested and police obtained a search warrant for a home in Tower.

At the home, detectives seized meth as well as equipment used in its production.

McGrath was charged with manufacturing meth and maintaining a drug house.

SANE reports this is the fourth meth lab seized by detectives this year.