Tower Man Charged Following Investigation Into Meth Lab
Posted On November 9, 2019
A Tower man is behind bars following an investigation into drug production in Cheboygan County.
Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement recently began investigating 27-year-old Sean Terry McGrath.
That came after detectives received information of a meth lab in Tower during a traffic stop.
Police say the vehicle was related to the meth lab and the drug was found inside.
The two people inside were arrested and police obtained a search warrant for a home in Tower.
At the home, detectives seized meth as well as equipment used in its production.
McGrath was charged with manufacturing meth and maintaining a drug house.
SANE reports this is the fourth meth lab seized by detectives this year.