Torch Fest Kept Law Enforcement Busy This Fourth of July Weekend

Local and state agencies worked together to keep the peace and everyone safe during the Torch Fest on Torch Lake.

Sheriff Daniel Bean of Antrim County reported they saw a 26% increase in call volume compared to the previous ten years during the holiday.

They made 3 Drunk and Disorderly and 3 Operating While Intoxicated arrests.

One person was arrested for Resisting and Obstructing Police and a deputy was injured during that case.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol made 579 contacts. They issued 100 warnings, 4 citations for operating without a Boaters Safety Certificate, 4 citations for not having an observer while towing, 2 Minor in Possession charges, 1 Hazardous Vessel Operation and 2 Fail to Display motor craft registration numbers or stickers.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post investigated 1 larceny complaint, 1 No Insurance incident, 1 Domestic Assault complaint, 1 Transport Open Intoxicants, 1 No Operator’s License, 2 Drunk and Disorderly arrests, 1 Operating While Intoxicated arrest, and 1 Malicious Destruction of Property complaint.

One person was also cited for littering.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office reported 7 Drunk and Disorderly arrests, and 9 Operating While Intoxicated arrests.

The MSP Gaylord Post reported 8 traffic stops and they took 2 complaints.

The MSP Hometown Security Team (HST) conducted 63 traffic stops, made 4 Operating While Intoxicated arrests, wrote 11 citations, and gave 60 verbal warnings.

The safety and enforcement of this event is a cooperative effort between the Kalkaska and Antrim County Sheriff’s Office and their Marine Division, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake and Gaylord Posts

along with the MSP Aviation Unit, Hometown Security Team, and Marine Services Team, and the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.