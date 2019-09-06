TNT Detectives: Full Pound of Meth Seized From Impounded Car

A tip to the Traverse Narcotics Team led to the discovery of roughly $50-thousand worth of meth.

All that in a vehicle they had already impounded.

Take a look…

Using that tip, TNT detectives used a K-9 to hone in on a stash of drugs hidden deep inside a car they were holding ahead of a court proceeding.

A search warrant revealed a full pound of crystal meth stashed in a void in the vehicle.

Its owner — already in jail.

He has yet to be arraigned on these new charges, but possession of meth is a 20 year felony.