- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

TNT Detectives: Full Pound of Meth Seized From Impounded Car

Staff Writer Posted On September 6, 2019
116 Views
0

A tip to the Traverse Narcotics Team led to the discovery of roughly $50-thousand worth of meth.

All that in a vehicle they had already impounded.

Take a look…

Using that tip, TNT detectives used a K-9 to hone in on a stash of drugs hidden deep inside a car they were holding ahead of a court proceeding.

A search warrant revealed a full pound of crystal meth stashed in a void in the vehicle.

Its owner — already in jail.

He has yet to be arraigned on these new charges, but possession of meth is a 20 year felony.

Post Views: 116



Trending Now
Man Killed After Falling Out of Pickup Bed in Mason County
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Multiple Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Near Copemish
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
TNT Detectives: Full Pound of Meth Seized From Impounded Car
Share No Comment