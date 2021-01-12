Tina’s Treats: A Hometown Treat

Tina’s Treats was born in Decatur, Alabama. The founder of Tina’s treats has always had a love of baking, even winning first place in a NASA culinary contest. After graduating high school, the 19-year-old knew exactly what she wanted to do.

Tina’s Treats features a plethora of goodies, from hot cocoa bombs to fight the chilly Michigan days, to elegant wedding cakes that would make any bride’s day.

There are even keto options for those who wanna eat yummy but stay healthy.

Currently, Tina has her valentines day strawberries for sale and do they look delicious.

Tina hopes that one day she will be able to open up her own place just to create her treats.

If you are interested in checking her out, look at her Facebook page “Tina’s Treats”.