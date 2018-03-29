Tigers’ Season Opener Delayed Due to Weather

The Detroit Tigers season opener has been delayed.

The first game of the season, which is against the Pittsburgh Pirates, was supposed to be today.

But due to inclement weather the game has been postponed until tomorrow.

All tickets for today’s game will be honored for the game on Friday.

Or they can be exchanged for any future regular season game within the next 12 months.

The game is set to start at 1:10 in the afternoon.