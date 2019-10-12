Thumb-Area MSP Trooper Convicted of Assaulting Female Partner

A thumb-area Michigan State Police trooper charged with assaulting a female partner, while on duty, was found guilty this week.

25-year-old Adam Mullin of Millington, who was serving at the Caro Post, was charged in February.

He has now been convicted of obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence, and assault and battery.

MSP officials say Mullin had been on unpaid suspension since his arrest and the department has moved to fire him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2nd.