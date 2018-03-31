Three Teens Arrested After Troopers Reportedly Find Stolen Guns

Three teens were taken into custody after an investigation lead to troopers reportedly finding stolen guns

On March 1st, troopers were dispatched to a property on Hutchinson Highway in Cheboygan County’s Waverly Township for the report of a home invasion.

Troopers say an investigation revealed that two guns were stolen from the home.

Police then identified three suspects, two 17 year-old boys from Cheboygan County and one 13 year-old from Presque Isle County.

Police say the stolen guns were recovered and the 17 year old suspects were

arrested on Friday.

They were lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail on charges of Home Invasion 1st

Degree, Felony Firearm, and Larceny of a Firearm.

The 13 year-old suspect was referred to the Cheboygan County Probate Court for criminal charges.

The names of the suspects are being withheld pending their arraignment in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County.