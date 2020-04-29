- Advertisement -
Three Suspects Arrested in Grand Traverse Co. for Sex Crimes Involving a Child

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 29, 2020
Three people may now be spending some time behind bars for allegedly being involved in a sex crime with a child.

On Monday police arrested Shelby Kaiser, Jami Johnson and William Johnson in Traverse City.

The three face charges after a video was posted on Facebook and Youtube showing a 6-year-old girl involved in a sexual act with William Johnson.

Authorities say all three are in Grand Traverse County Jail and the girl is now with other family members.

