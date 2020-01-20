Three Snowmobiles, One Truck Falls Through Ice in Houghton Lake

Snowmobiles, plummeting through the ice on a local lake caused a bit of a mess over the weekend.

Authorities say, Sunday around 12:40 p.m. on Holly Avenue in Prudenville a snowmobile went through the ice, on the east bay of Houghton Lake.

The driver, fortunately, was uninjured and did not want any treatment.

Then minutes later two more snowmobiles and a truck, also went through the ice, about 1000 feet south of the same area.

There were no reports of injuries.