Three Sentenced and Two Charged in Murder of Houghton Lake Man

Three people have been sentenced and two people have been charged for a murder that happened in January of 2019.

To give a recap just before midnight on January 13th police arrived at the scene of McKinley Street in Houghton Lake where a man reportedly was shot.

Police say three people were dressed in dark clothes with there face covered and killed John Dirette.

Life-saving measures were made to save Dirette but he, unfortunately, died at the hospital from the gunshot wound.

The three men sentenced for the murder of Dirette are Levi Seelye, Jordan Tetro and Keante Grays all three will spend 13 to 50 years in prison for Second Degree Murder.

Although this is still an open case two other men were arrested for their involvement in the murder.

Those men are Seth Medendorp and Travis Forbes, both face multiple charges.