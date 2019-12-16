Three Person Car Crash in Green Township Leaves Two Injured

Over the weekend deputies from Mecosta County arrived at a three-person car crash in Green Township…

A 25-year-old woman from Big Rapids was waiting to turn when a 22-year-old man from Reed City rear-ended her, pushing her into oncoming traffic.

The 25-year-old woman’s vehicle then collided into a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man from Reed City.

The woman and 21-year-old man were both taken to the hospital and are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.