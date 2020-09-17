Three People Arrested in Mancelona After Citizen Report of Suspicious Activity

Michigan State Police say they received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Scholl Road, just of M-66, on Friday, September 11.

The caller said the people inside would ducked down when cars passed by as if they were hiding.

A deputy located the vehicle on Scholl Road near Maple Avenue.

And Troopers arrived and contacted the driver, a 44-year-old Traverse City man.

The driver was operating the vehicle in violation of his license restrictions.

He also had an open container of alcohol.

The front seat passenger, 34-year-old Ronald Adam Breithaupt of Kalkaska, was found to have suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

The rear passenger, 32-year-old Michelle Lynn Zattlin of South Boardman, was in possession of another person’s prescription medication and obtained them illegally.

All three were lodged in the Antrim County Jail.

The driver is facing charges of Driving While License Restricted and Open Intoxicants.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 6, 2020.

Breithaupt was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Antrim County on September 15, 2020 for one count Felony Possession of Controlled Substance.

Zattlin was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Antrim County on September 15, 2020 for one count Felony Possession of Controlled Substance and charged with a Second or Subsequent Offense.

Breithaupt and Zattlin’s next scheduled court appearances are on September 30, 2020.