Three Arrested for Allegedly Committing the Largest Embezzlement in Chippewa County’s History

Three people were arrested for allegedly committing the largest embezzlement in Chippewa County’s history.

Last fall the Sault Ste Marie Police Department got a complaint of embezzlement from the Ramada Ojibway Inn.

Detective Harp led an investigation that encompassed multiple people from Chippewa and Mackinac Counties.

Investigators searched several homes, financial institutions, and businesses.

A Forensic Computer Investigator from the Mackinac County Sheriff gathered digital evidence to help determine the full extent of the money involved.

The amount of money involved is believed to exceed half a million dollars.

The money was taken through a variety types of theft and fraud.

The suspects are thought to have not only embezzled but also overcharged customer credit cards and refusing refunds.

On Thursday the Chippewa County Prosecutor authorized warrants on multiple charges against three people.

Those charges include conducting a criminal enterprise which included embezzlement, larceny, and forgery.

Names are being withheld pending arraignment and additional arrests are anticipated.

The Ramada Ojibway Inn is under new management and the owners are committed to rectifying the situation for guests.