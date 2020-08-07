Three Men Arrested For Selling Methamphetamine, Heroin and Fentanyl

On Tuesday, August 4th, Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (S.A.N.E) arrested three men in connected with an investigation of methamphetamine, heroin and Fentanyl in Cheyboygan County.

Detectives seized methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl, Suboxone, cash, a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a short barrel shotgun and other evidence related to the sale of drugs, during a search of the home.

Shawn Michael Miller, a 44-year-old from Cheboygan, was arrested for two counts delivery of methamphetamine – Second or subsequent offense notice, 40 years and/or $50,000.00, and one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine – Second or subsequent offense notice, 40 years and/or $50,000.00.

Anthony Aaron Beckett, a 49-year-old from Cheboygan, was arrested for one count possession with intent to deliver heroin – Second or subsequent offense notice, 40 years and/or $50,000.00, one count possession with intent to deliver heroin/Fentanyl – Second or subsequent offense notice, 40 years and/or $50,000.00, one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine – Second or subsequent offense notice, 40 years and/or $50,000.00, one count felon in possession of a firearm, five years and/or $5,000.00, one count felony firearm, two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony conviction, one count maintaining a drug house, two years and/or $25,000.00 and one count resisting arrest, two years and/or $2,000.00.

Lorenzo Martinez, III, a 45-year-old from Cheboygan, was arrested for one count possession of heroin- Second or subsequent offense notice, eight years and/or $50,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

SANE was assisted by the Cheboygan City Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police 7 th District Emergency Support Team.