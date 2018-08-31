Three Men Arrested After Fight, Manhunt in Missaukee County

Three men are in custody after a fight that led to a search in Missaukee County.

At around 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, deputies responded to East Moorestown Rd. for a fight between several people.

Before arriving on scene, police learned that weapons were involved and one person had left the scene with a shotgun.

It was soon found that a 43 year-old man had recently been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife.

He was released on bond and went back to the home, where he encountered his wife and two other men.

The men were helping the woman remove her belongings from the home when the 43 year-old arrived, according to the MSP.

That’s when a fight broke out, leading to two people being assaulted with guns, but without shots fired.

Soon after, the 52 year-old man that fled the scene was arrested without incident.

A 43 year-old and 33 year-old were also taken into custody at the scene.

They are facing multiple charges.