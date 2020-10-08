Three Men Arraigned on Felony Charges in Plot to Abduct and Execute Gov. Whitmer

Six men face federal charges for for trying to abduct Governor Whitmer and over throw Michigan’s government.

The six men are said to be a part of the militia group called ‘Wolverine Watchmen.

Three of seven men said to be associated with the militia group were arraigned on state charges Thursday morning, right here in northern Michigan .

Thursday Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she is pressing state charges against the trio.

One of the men is, Eric Moliter, who born and raised right here in Cadillac.

The other two men William Null, 38, is from Shelbyville and Michael Null, 38, is from Plainwell.

All three men were arraigned Thursday on terrorist and felony weapons charges in Antrim County.

The Prosecutor Office says William Null, Micheal Null and Eric Molitor plotted to abduct and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Between the three of them, the suspects now face up to 60 years in prison combined.

Authorities say the trio were a part of a terrorist organization aimed at targeting government officials and politicians.

All three men were given a $250,000 bond and have to be on a GPS tether if released.