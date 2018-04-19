Three Injured in Missaukee County Crash

Three people were injured in a crash in Missaukee County.

At around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to the report of an accident with multiple injuries at the intersection of M-66 and Falmouth Rd. in Richland Township.

Once on scene, deputies found that a car and a pickup has collided, leaving three people injured.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the car had been westbound on Falmouth Rd. when it ran a stop sign.

The car continued into the intersection and was hit by the southbound pickup, which then rolled onto its side.

The 61 year-old driver of the car received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The 22 year-old driver and 19 year-old passenger of the pickup had to be extricated.

The passenger received minor injuries, while the driver received serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.

He was flown to Traverse City Munson.

Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher says alcohol is not considered a faction in the crash, which remains under investigation.