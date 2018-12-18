- Advertisement -
Three Dead, Two Hospitalized After House Fire in Beaverton

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 18, 2018
Three people are dead and two others were hospitalized following a fire in Gladwin County.

At around 4:19 Tuesday morning, a neighbor reported the fire in the 100 block of 1st St. in Beaverton.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A man and his son were able to escape the burning home and were hospitalized.

Three other people were reported missing in the fire and investigators began searching for them.

Now, officials have located the bodies of two females and one male inside of the home.

Their ages and names are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

