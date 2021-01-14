Three Busted for Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin After Traffic Stop in Alpena Township

A traffic stop in Alpena Township led to the arrest of three suspects for meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

Police tell us it all started when they pulled a car over and found the passenger had 11 grams of methamphetamine.

This arrest led to authorities discovering a drug house in the area.

While surveilling the drug house officers stopped a vehicle nearby.

During the stop, police arrested these three, 35-year-old Nikolas Kemper Niezgoda, 31-year-old Stehnes Grace-Ann Yennior, and Aaron Michelle Bissonette.

All three now face drug charges.

Niezgoda is charged for selling fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver meth.

Yennior is charged with possession of fentanyl and Bissonette is charged for selling fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver heroin.

The trio are all in Alpena County Jail and have yet to be arraigned.