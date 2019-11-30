Three Arrested In Mecosta County Theft, Meth Investigation

Mecosta County deputies took three people into custody after they were called out for a theft, but found drugs.

Friday, the sheriff’s office was called out to the village of Morley for a retail fraud.

Deputies spoke with the suspect’s family and found the man, attempting to flee the area.

The suspect was later stopped, driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was arrested on traffic charges as well as the outstanding theft warrant.

But an additional investigation led to the detention of a second wanted man.

Deputies also learned that drugs had been hidden at a home.

A search turned up meth and stolen items, worth over $1,000.

Both men were arrested as well as one suspect’s wife.

They’re all facing felonies.