Three Arrested In Connection to East Jordan Break-Ins

Three men were taken into custody after two alleged break-ins.

In the early morning hours of September 6th, East Jordan Police responded to the Top Ten convenience store on Water St. for an alarm.

On scene, an officer found that someone had tried to enter the store by smashing out the front door.

The officer encountered three men, who were later believed to be involved in break-ins at the store and another at a home.

Nicholas Seese, Thomas Wiltse, and Dennis Skrocki were all taken into custody and charged with four felonies including breaking and entering.

They are currently held on a $50,000 bond.