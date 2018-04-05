Three Arrested in Chippewa County After Police Find Evidence of Shots Fired at Sault Ste Marie Home

Three people were arrested in Chippewa County after police were called to a suspicious situation.

That call came from the Holiday Gas Station on W. Portage in Sault Ste Marie Wednesday morning.

Officers responded and talked with a man who said that he had been involved in an altercation at another location where gun shots had been fired.

Police investigated, which lead to searches of two different homes in the city.

Officers found a sawed off shotgun and a handgun during the searches.

They also say both weapons had been fired into the floor of one of the homes.

Nobody was injured by the shots.

During the searches officers say they found a small amount of what could be narcotics along with stolen property from another investigation.

Two people have been arrested and are awaiting arraignment while a third was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Sault Ste Marie Police are working with the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office in this ongoing investigation.