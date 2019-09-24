Three Arrested for Transporting Drugs to Cheboygan County

Three people were taken into custody following an investigation into drug distribution in Cheboygan County.

Saturday, straits area narcotics enforcement detectives learned that the suspects we re taking drugs to Cheboygan from the Detroit area.

Sane later saw the suspects’ vehicle going north on I-75. And stopped it near Levering Road.

Detectives say meth, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, the vehicle, and a handgun were all seized.

45-year-old Ashanti Lockett of Detroit and 66-year-old Janine Schmidt of Cheboygan were arrested

Lockett is facing several drug-related offenses, as well as a gun charge.

He was also a parole absconder for criminal sexual conduct.

Schmidt is also facing drug charges.

In addition, an unidentified 35-year-old Cheboygan man was arrested for driving on a suspended license.