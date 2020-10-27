Three Arrested for Possession of Meth After Leading Police on Chase in Isabella Co.

Three suspects are in Isabella County Jail after leading police on a chase in Mt. Pleasant.

Police say they tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase the suspect’s car hit another car at an intersection.

The vehicle that was hit had two people in it, an 80-year-old male, and the driver, a female in her 50’s.

The woman in her 50’s was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police finally caught up to the suspects and arrested all three of them.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was arrested for fleeing and eluding causing an accident, resisting and obstructing justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine.

The two passengers in the stolen vehicle were arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.

All three are currently in Isabella County Jail waiting to be arraigned.

Their next court date is October 27,2020.