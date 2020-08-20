- Advertisement -
Three Arrested For Carrying Concealed Weapons

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 20, 2020
On Saturday, August 15, Michigan State Troopers were called to a Long Lake road Alpena home for reports of 30 motorcyclists surrounding a house and pounding on the door.

The motorcyclists fled the scene before police arrived.

Troopers and Alpena City Officers found a group of motorcyclists and initiated a traffic stop on eight motorcycles and a pickup truck on Johnson Street near Woodward for several moving violations.

The motorcyclists were displaying colors/patches from three motorcycle clubs, “Outlaws,” “Black Pistons” and the “Pariahs”.

There were 12 men, all from Saginaw and Flint.

A search of the truck and its occupants resulted in the seizure of narcotics, three pistols, brass knuckles and an assortment of knives.

