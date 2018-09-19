Three Arrested Following Police Chase in Newaygo County

Three people are in custody after a police pursuit in Newaygo County.

On Tuesday afternoon around 4PM, Fremont Police officers were called to a retail fraud incident at the local Dunhams.

As officers were on their way, they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle then took off leading into a chase.

Newaygo County Deputies assisted Fremont Officers in the chase which ultimately ended when the vehicle crashed into a patrol car at a dead end in Garfield Township.

Two suspects were immediately taken into custody, and the third fled on foot, but was tracked down by a K9 unit.

All three suspects are in the Newaygo County Jail awaiting arraignment.