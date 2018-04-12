Three Arrested After Police Reportedly Seize Fentanyl in Grand Traverse County

Three people were arrested and a significant amount of drugs seized during a bust in Grand Traverse County.

A lengthy investigation culminated in TNT Detectives searching a motel room along US-31 in Traverse City.

Before the search, detectives say they made several undercover drug purchases from the suspects, a 17-year-old and a 43-year-old from Traverse City.

The two women are suspected of working together to distribute heroin in the Grand Traverse area.

Both were said to be living in the motel.

When they searched the room officers seized over 25 grams of pre-packaged and bulk quantities of what could be fentanyl.

They also found drug distribution materials, such as scales and packaging, paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

Both suspects were at the motel room and they were taken into custody on multiple controlled substance charges.

A third suspect in the room was also arrested on several parole violations.