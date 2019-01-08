Three Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery in Kalkaska County

Three people were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint.

At around 2:37 this morning, Kalkaska County deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.

The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.

On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.

Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.

A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.