Three Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery in Kalkaska County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 8, 2019
Three people were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint.

At around 2:37 this morning, Kalkaska County deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.

The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.

On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.

Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.

A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

