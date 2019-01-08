Three Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery in Kalkaska County
Posted On January 8, 2019
684 Views0
Three people were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint.
At around 2:37 this morning, Kalkaska County deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.
The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.
On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.
Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.
A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.
The victim was treated for his injuries and released.