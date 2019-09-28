Thousands Turn Out For Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Concert in Detroit

Thousands of people showed up for Kanye West’s latest “Sunday Service” concert on Friday at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin amphitheater.

The hip-hop revival featured not only West, but also three bus-loads of gospel singers from his home town of Chicago.

On top of that, they had hundreds of local singers dispersed throughout the venue for added effect.

Also in attendance, West’s wife Kim Kardashian and their children.

West and the event organizers put the event together very quickly.

The venue manager says west first called her about the concert on Monday.

They put all the pieces together in just days, with fans starting to show up for the event at 5:30 in the morning Friday.