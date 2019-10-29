- Advertisement -
Home » Health National & World State News

Thousands of Cases of Apples Recalled Amid Listeria Concerns

Staff Writer Posted On October 29, 2019
152 Views
0

Kids bobbing for apples this Halloween could get a nasty surprise — listeria.

One Michigan produce company is recalling 23-hundred cases of apples that could be contaminated with the bacteria.

The fruit went to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

North Bay Produce says the apples were packed in both branded and unbranded bags.

The varieties include red delicious, McIntosh, Fuji, honey-crisp, Jonathan, and Jonamac.

Post Views: 152



Trending Now
Samsung "Satellite" Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard
Remington Hernandez October 27, 2019
Grand Traverse Co. Child Porn Arrest Reveals Thousands of Videos, Images
Staff Writer October 25, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Thousands of Cases of Apples Recalled Amid Listeria Concerns
Share No Comment