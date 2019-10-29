Thousands of Cases of Apples Recalled Amid Listeria Concerns

Kids bobbing for apples this Halloween could get a nasty surprise — listeria.

One Michigan produce company is recalling 23-hundred cases of apples that could be contaminated with the bacteria.

The fruit went to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

North Bay Produce says the apples were packed in both branded and unbranded bags.

The varieties include red delicious, McIntosh, Fuji, honey-crisp, Jonathan, and Jonamac.