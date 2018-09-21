Thousands Left Without Power After High-Winds, Downed Trees

Last night’s weather had thousands of people across Northern Michigan waking up without power this morning.

That’s after strong winds knocked over trees and lines.

In some areas Consumers also says equipment failure is to blame for the outage.

The affected counties include Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Crawford, Osceola, and Wexford.

Consumers says approximately 2000 of their customers were without power this morning, but crews were working to restore service.

Great Lakes Energy had just over 1100 customers who woke up in the dark, and their crews were out repairing equipment.