Thief Steals $40k Worth of Items from Mecosta Co. Home

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 20, 2020
Police say they need your help catching the suspect responsible for stealing multiple items from a home in Chippewa Township.

Authorities say the suspect took over $40,000 worth of property from the home.

The stolen items include a bass boat, two four-wheelerS, a lawnmower, ammunition, three guns and other personal items.

Police say they have been investigating other breaking and enterings in the same area…

If you have any information police ask to please contact the Mecosta County Sheriffs Office immediately.

