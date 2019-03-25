The Wexford County Civic Center is 1 of 4 Finalists in Kraft Hockeyville USA Sweepstakes

The Wexford County Civic Center is a one of four finalists for the chance to be crowned the next Kraft Hockeyville USA!

The ‘Wex’ is is one of four other rinks in the Midwest competing for that title, but also for the prize…

$150,000 in rink upgrades!

Voting opens on March 30th at 7a.m. and closes shortly after on March 31st at 11a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to vote for who you think should be the next Kraft Hockeyville.