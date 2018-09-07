The State Will Match Costs for Federal Disaster Relief in UP

The State of Michigan will help share the cost of providing matching funds for federal disaster relief to communities in the Upper Peninsula.

The communities of Houghton, Gogebic, and Menominee Counties were affected by severe flooding in June.

The state will match $3.7 million of the 25% of matching funds local grant recipients are required to pay under the FEMA public assistance program.

A preliminary damage assessment conducted in June determined that public agencies in the three counties sustained more than $29.8 million in damages.

State and local grant recipients are responsible for matching 25% in federal funds in order to receive the maximum amount of relief available.

Now, FEMA and the Michigan State Police will begin developing recovery projects in the three counties affected by the floods.