The State Police Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Breaking and Entering Suspect

Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch was contacted by a seasonal homeowner from the Metro Detroit area about his cottage in East Bay Township near Spider.

The owner of the residence was alerted by his surveillance system that someone broke into his cottage on November 1, 2020 at around 2:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect broke in by kicking in the front door of the residence.

Multiple items were reportedly stolen.

Eyewitness say at least two people were waiting along the roadside in a newer blueish/gray colored vehicle.

Police say the suspect left the scene in the waiting vehicle and with the two others.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.