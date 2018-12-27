- Advertisement -
The Search Continues for Missing Escanaba Man

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 27, 2018
Police in the Upper Peninsula are searching for a missing man.

51 year-old Gregory Dennis of Escanaba was reported missing by family members a week ago on December 21st.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says he was last seen around 10:30AM before leaving for Cadillac that same day to visit family.

Dennis is 5’11” and approximately 200 pounds.

He drives a 2003 grey Ford Taurus with a Michigan registration of D-T-Y-9-8-7-2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escanaba Department of Public Safety via private message on Facebook or call Delta County Central Dispatch.

