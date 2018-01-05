The Reasons Behind Running Water when Temps Fall Below Freezing

With colder weather gripping northern Michigan – several communities are asking residents to run a pencil size stream of water.

The communities are asking both residential and commercial customers to run the stream of water to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Multiple communities issued warnings during this week’s cold snap.

Pipes can freeze when temperatures get well below freezing, into the negatives, and the frost goes deeper into the ground.

Jeff Dietlan, the Utilities director for the City of Cadillac, says if pipes do freeze, they can be severely damaged.

If you are under a run water notice, your local municipality may offset the extra cost from your bill.

To find out if your bill will be accommodated, contact your local water provider.