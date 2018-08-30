The National Weather Service Confirms Tornadoes Hit Four Counties

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that tornadoes touched down in four counties across our area.

We’re learning about a tornado in Lake County, where damage could be found around the Baldwin area.

Meteorologists say an EF-0 touched down, which could have winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

Officials are still surveying the damage, but these photos show varied degrees of destruction done.

And in Arenac County, two tornadoes were confirmed in Tuesday’s storms.

One was an EF-1, the other an EF-0.

The EF-1 caused significant damage to areas near Au Gres, causing several trees to fall and damage vehicles and mobile homes.

The EF-0 mostly snapped trees.

We have already told you about tornadoes in Antrim County near Alba and Ogemaw County, near West Branch.

The one near Alba mostly damage trees, while the one near West Branch left two home with heavy damage.