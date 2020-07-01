- Advertisement -
The Michigan State Police Say They Need Your Help Identifying A Thief

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 1, 2020
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post says they need your help identifying a thief.

A property owner in Banks Township noticed construction supplies and metal fencing missing from his property in Antrim County.

The property owner installed a trail camera and was able to obtain
photographs of the perpetrator in action.

The photographs were taken over the course of two weeks in
May 2020.

Anyone able to identify the person in the photographs are asked to call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.

