Leelanau Co. Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two People For Drunk Driving

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on several drunk driving related crimes.

On November 16th, a deputy patrolling Greilickville stopped a car for speeding on m-22.

The driver was a traverse city man and the deputy noticed signs of intoxication.

After investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The next day, November 17th, a deputy patrolling near the village of Suttons Bay stopped a silver 2006 Audi on M-22.

This driver also a man from Traverse City and the deputy again noticed signs of intoxication.

When the man was asked about his condition, the driver allegedly replied with, “I’m not going to lie to you I’m a little messed up.”

The driver arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated 2nd offense.

Both of these drivers are in the Leelanau County Jail.