The Honor of a Lifetime: Corporal Jack Eaton, the Nation’s Oldest Sentinel

A two and a half year journey came to an end for a Michigan man and bona fide American hero Wednesday…

When Cpl. Jack Eaton — the oldest living sentinel — finally got the recognition he deserved.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and countless other organizations worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this happen.

A plaque beneath the Tomb of the Unknowns in Washington D.C. with Jack’s name on it and rightful place as the oldest of the Tomb’s guardians.

That, coupled with the flight there, a trip to the pentagon and a meeting with the deputy secretary of defense.

The military — making amends after an earlier trip — when the corporal left without the recognition he was promised.

Jack recently turned 100 and saw the honor as a meaningful cap to his service all those years ago and a long-awaited thank you.

According to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, his story has already been viewed more than 100-thousand times in around 24 hours.