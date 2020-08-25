The Cadillac Post Traffic Initiative on M115 Is Doing More Than Just Enforcing the Speed Limit

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post continues increased patrols on M115 as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists.

The initiative focuses on the areas of M115 between M37 in Wexford County to US10 in Osceola County.

A trooper from the Cadillac Post was patrolling northern Osceola County on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

He made two separate traffic stops that resulted in three subjects being taken to jail for possession of methamphetamine and five warrants were satisfied.

Then on Monday, August 24, 2020 the same trooper made a traffic stop near the Village of Leroy and seized $14,637 cash for forfeiture along with a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.

The driver was lodged in the Osceola County Jail.

The MSP Cadillac Post partnered with MSP Mt. Pleasant Post conducting traffic enforcement initiatives on M115.