Thanksgiving Shooting ‘Isolated and Reckless’ Act Says Big Rapids Authorities
Posted On November 27, 2020
Shortly after midnight police arrived at the scene of a shooting after reports of gunfire Thursday.
During the investigation police found some property damage, at a tenants home.
The tenant reported a bullet hole through her window and the bullet was found on the floor.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police are saying that the shooting appears to be “ an isolated and reckless act that was not directed towards any individual.”
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 231-349-0283 or 231-527-0005.