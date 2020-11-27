Thanksgiving Shooting ‘Isolated and Reckless’ Act Says Big Rapids Authorities

Shortly after midnight police arrived at the scene of a shooting after reports of gunfire Thursday.

During the investigation police found some property damage, at a tenants home.

The tenant reported a bullet hole through her window and the bullet was found on the floor.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are saying that the shooting appears to be “ an isolated and reckless act that was not directed towards any individual.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 231-349-0283 or 231-527-0005.