Thanksgiving Shooting ‘Isolated and Reckless’ Act Says Big Rapids Authorities

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 27, 2020
 Shortly after midnight police arrived at the scene of a shooting after reports of gunfire Thursday.  

During the investigation police found some property damage, at a tenants home. 

The tenant reported a bullet hole through her window and the bullet was found on the floor. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

Police are saying that the shooting appears to be “ an isolated and reckless act that was not directed towards any individual.” 

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 231-349-0283 or 231-527-0005.

