Texas Sues State of Michigan, AG Nessel Calls it ‘Publicity Stunt’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Michigan along with other battleground states in the United States Supreme Court over the election.

The Texas AG claims the states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots.

He says the states ignored statutory requirements as to how ballots were received, evaluated, and counted.

In response Attorneys General Dana Nessel of Michigan, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Josh Kaul of Wisconsin today issued a joint statement regarding Texas’ efforts to discredit the 2020 election results in federal court.

“These insignificant attempts to disregard the will of the people in our three states mislead the public and tear at the fabric of our Constitution. The people in our states voted. Their votes were counted—in some cases multiple times. And the results have been certified. It’s well past time for the President and our fellow states and elected officials to stop misleading the public about this year’s election and to acknowledge that the results certified in our states reflect the decisions made by the voters in a free, fair, and secure election.”

In a personal statement released Tuesday morning, AG Nessel says, “ The motion filed by the Texas Attorney General is a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading. The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn’t attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country. The Michigan issues raised in this complaint have already been thoroughly litigated and roundly rejected in both state and federal courts – by judges appointed from both political parties. Mr. Paxton’s actions are beneath the dignity of the office of the Attorney General and the people of the great state of Texas.”